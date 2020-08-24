   
Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers stabilise
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 24 August, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers...
Coronavirus: new shopping rules apply from Monday...
EU auditors launch audit of countries under surveillance...
Irish EU Commissioner asked to ‘consider his position’...
Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers stabilise
    Coronavirus: new shopping rules apply from Monday
    EU auditors launch audit of countries under surveillance after previous financial crisis
    Irish EU Commissioner asked to ‘consider his position’ over corona blunder
    Antwerp Covid-19 ‘testing village’ registers record number of tests
    Coronavirus: over 23.2 million confirmed infections worldwide
    Cross-border couples protest ‘old-fashioned’ new rules in Brussels
    UEFA considers keeping single-leg format for future competitions
    CD&V’s role in federal government will depend on clear conditions
    ‘Stood still for 15 hours’: Austria’s strict border controls cause traffic chaos 
    Trump is ‘cruel’, ‘a liar’ and ‘has no principles’, sister says
    Closing down sale: one Brantano store closed by police as chaos reigns
    American conspiracy theory gets support in elections
    Lifeless body of 13-year-old boy found on beach in France
    Man with Parkinson’s walks through Belgium in support of research
    Minimising Brussels’ Covid-19 cases is ‘dangerous strategy,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Research: Humidity plays a role in transmission of coronavirus
    Weather report: unstable, some showers and possible thunder
    Stuck open Tower Bridge causes traffic chaos in London
    Explosions in the night in Antwerp
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: new infections continue to fall, Brussels numbers stabilise

    Monday, 24 August 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The number of new coronavirus infections fell to a daily average of 493.3 between 14 and 20 August, according to the latest figures published Monday morning by Sciensano.

    A similar decline had already been seen on Sunday. This is the eighth day in a row that the number of new positive cases has fallen below 500.

    Belgium now counts 81,936 confirmed coronavirus cases, compared to 81,468 on Sunday.

    For the first time in several days, the number in the Brussels region has stabilised, with 881 new cases between 14 and 20 August, or two more than a week earlier.

    Related Articles

     

    The virus is still gaining ground in the provinces of Hainaut (with an average of 43 new daily cases) and Flemish Brabant (38.4 new daily cases on average. On the other hand, it is losing ground in the province of Antwerp, where 775 infections were confirmed in one week, which is 346 less than the previous week.

    The virus is also slowing down in the provinces of Liège (264 cases recorded over seven days and a daily average of 37.7), Luxembourg (47 infections, or 6.7 per day) and Walloon Brabant, where 74 cases were noted between 14 and 20 August.

    The incidence, or the number of cases recorded per 100,000 inhabitants, was 65.5 over two weeks.

    The number of coronavirus related deaths recorded since the beginning of the crisis is close to 10,000, standing at 9,992. There were 8.6 deaths on average over the last seven-day period for which consolidated data are available, a stable figure compared to the week of August 7-13.

    Hospitalisations are also dropping, reaching a daily average of 28 between 14 and 20 August. Belgium now has seen 18,879 hospital admissions since the arrival of the coronavirus in the country.

    The Brussels Times