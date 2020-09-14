   
Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the year, research shows
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 September, 2020
Latest News:
Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the...
No new coronavirus measures this week despite rising...
Belgium in Brief: Should We Talk About Numbers?...
Coronavirus: Flemish secondary school first to activate code...
Brussels’ rising coronavirus numbers require emergency meeting, expert...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the year, research shows
    No new coronavirus measures this week despite rising figures
    Belgium in Brief: Should We Talk About Numbers?
    Coronavirus: Flemish secondary school first to activate code orange
    Brussels’ rising coronavirus numbers require emergency meeting, expert warns
    An urban safari in the ugliest city in the world
    Europe will see rise in coronavirus deaths in October and November, WHO says
    Free Covid-19 tests available at Brussels Airport from today
    Belgian daily average rises by over 200 new coronavirus cases in a week
    Nearly 18,000 Belgians isolated due to late Covid-19 test results
    Brussels pupil becomes youngest student ever admitted into ULB
    Belgians bought a third more products online during Covid-19 crisis
    Fingerprint ID cards will be issued across Belgium by end of year
    Over 307,000 new coronavirus infections registered worldwide on Sunday
    Belgium facing second ‘mini coronavirus wave’, Sciensano expert warns
    Brussels: 4,000 demonstrate for more health care spending
    Coronavirus – Belgium: New spike in infections causes concern
    Anderlecht beats Cercle Brugge, handing Kompany his first win as manager
    EU urges UK to fully implement Brexit deal
    AstraZeneca resumes clinical vaccine trials
    View more
    Share article:

    Recovered Covid-19 patients can become reinfected within the year, research shows

    Monday, 14 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People infected once with the coronavirus can become infected again in the same year, researchers at the Dutch medical university Amsterdam UMC have established.

    They base their conclusions, published Monday in the scientific journal Nature Medicine, on the study of coronaviruses that circulated before the current SARS-CoV-2 epidemic and therefore consider it likely that the “new” coronavirus will have the same effects.

    The study focused on four known types of coronavirus that are practically harmless as they only cause a mild cold. The researchers analysed the amount of antibodies produced against these four viruses in 513 blood samples taken at various times. They found that it is possible that the same viruses could infect a person a second time within a year or even earlier.

    Related Articles

     

    “It is precisely because the viruses differ so much from each other and we found the same effect in each one that we think this is a common feature of all coronaviruses,” explains researcher Arthur Edridge.

    People who have recovered from the new coronavirus are therefore not immune and could be re-infected.

    The Brussels Times