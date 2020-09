In terms of age groups, the majority of coronavirus infections in Belgium between 29 August and 11 September were diagnosed in people in their twenties, figures by the Sciensano public health institute show.

For men between the ages of 20 and 29, there were about 120 confirmed cases per 100 000 inhabitants, and for women there were as many as 140 confirmed cases.

That puts both men and women in their twenties ahead in terms of the number of infections.

Teenage boys and girls each count around 110 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Women between 30 and 39 are the only other category with more than 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Between 5 September and 11 September, the average number of corona infections in our country rose to 746.3, an increase of 51% compared with the previous week.

Belgium now stands at 94,306 confirmed cases and 9,927 people have died from Covid-19.

The Brussels Times