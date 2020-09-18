   
Covid-19: Belgium 7th most affected country in Europe
Friday, 18 September, 2020
    Covid-19: Belgium 7th most affected country in Europe

    Friday, 18 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The European Union and the United Kingdom together have registered 2,759,394 cases of Covid-19 so far, according to the latest figures from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) released on Friday.

    Belgium has 97,936 cases, according to data from the Sciensano public health institute, making it the seventh-most infected country in Europe.

    The country trails Spain (625,651 cases), France (415,481), the UK (381,614), Italy (293,025), Germany (267,773) and Romania (108,690).

    Belgium also has the seventh highest incidence (which refers to new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks), with 93 cases, giving it a dark orange colour on the ECDC’s coronavirus map of Europe.

    Spain is by far the country with the highest number of infections in relation to its population, with 292 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. It is followed by France (172 cases), the Czech Republic (166 cases), Luxembourg (130 cases), Malta (127 cases) and Hungary (94 cases). The Netherlands (90 cases) comes after Belgium, followed by Romania (90 cases) and Austria (89 cases).

    Romania has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days, with a figure of 2.8. Spain follows with 2.5. Belgium recorded 0.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in a fortnight.

    In total, the number of deaths in the European Union and the United Kingdom amounts to 185,533, of which 9,936 occurred on our territory.

