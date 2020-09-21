Hundreds of asylum seekers on Lesbos test positive for Covid-19

More than 240 asylum seekers in the new temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos are infected with the new coronavirus, the public health agency Eody announced on Monday.

The tents in the new complex, which some say suffers from a lack of sleeping accommodation and rudimentary sanitary facilities, now house most of the 12,700 asylum seekers left homeless by the disaster that destroyed the Moria camp a few kilometres away on 8 September, according to the authorities.

Driven out by the flames, the asylum seekers had then camped for many days by the roadside, in abandoned buildings, in fields and even in cemeteries.

Some 7,000 migrants were tested, of which 243 tested positive. The tests carried out on 120 police officers and 40 staff members present at the site were reportedly negative, however.

Migrant and refugee camps in Greece have been confined since mid-March because of Covid-19, while the rest of the country returned to normality at the beginning of May.

