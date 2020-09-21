   
Hundreds of asylum seekers on Lesbos test positive for Covid-19
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 21 September, 2020
Latest News:
Hundreds of asylum seekers on Lesbos test positive...
UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per...
Covid-19 cluster sends hundreds of College of Europe...
Lufthansa announces further reductions to fleet and staff...
Dozens of people ignore coronavirus rules during party...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 21 September 2020
    Hundreds of asylum seekers on Lesbos test positive for Covid-19
    UK heading for 50,000 new Covid-19 infections per day without new measures
    Covid-19 cluster sends hundreds of College of Europe students into quarantine
    Lufthansa announces further reductions to fleet and staff
    Dozens of people ignore coronavirus rules during party in Brussels Park
    Teenagers make up biggest group of new Covid-19 infections in Belgium
    Over 200 daily coronavirus tests on average at Brussels Airport
    Belgian average rises to almost 1,200 new coronavirus infections per day
    Vouchers for cancelled events can replace refunds until end of 2020
    Brussels mayors meet to assess coronavirus situation as figures keep rising
    New coronavirus testing centre opens in Brussels
    Air pollutants dropped significantly during Car Free Sunday
    Jump e-bikes available in Uber app again from this week
    Significant rise of cyclists on Brussels roads sees spike in demand for secure parking
    Belgium in Brief: Meetings Before Meetings
    Sunny weather throughout Belgium until Wednesday
    Jack Ma’s Ant Group aims to raise $35 billion in record IPO
    World’s richest 1% emit twice as much CO2 as the poorest half
    Europe’s travel and tourism sectors call for end to quarantines
    ‘What is your plan?’: Extinction Rebellion tags Belgian Royal Palace
    View more
    Share article:

    Hundreds of asylum seekers on Lesbos test positive for Covid-19

    Monday, 21 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    More than 240 asylum seekers in the new temporary camp on the Greek island of Lesbos are infected with the new coronavirus, the public health agency Eody announced on Monday.

    The tents in the new complex, which some say suffers from a lack of sleeping accommodation and rudimentary sanitary facilities, now house most of the 12,700 asylum seekers left homeless by the disaster that destroyed the Moria camp a few kilometres away on 8 September, according to the authorities.

    Driven out by the flames, the asylum seekers had then camped for many days by the roadside, in abandoned buildings, in fields and even in cemeteries.

    Related Articles

     

    Some 7,000 migrants were tested, of which 243 tested positive. The tests carried out on 120 police officers and 40 staff members present at the site were reportedly negative, however.

    Migrant and refugee camps in Greece have been confined since mid-March because of Covid-19, while the rest of the country returned to normality at the beginning of May.

    The Brussels Times