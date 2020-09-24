Experts need ‘a few more days’ to refine Covid-19 barometer, De Block says
Thursday, 24 September 2020
Credit: Belga
Experts will need “a few more days” to refine the epidemic barometer announced by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès after the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, Federal Public Health Minister Maggie De Block said on Wednesday.
The barometer will function at a national, provincial and regional level, to make sure that everyone understands the course of the epidemic better, Wilmès explained.
The levels would be determined mainly – but not exclusively – by the number of people admitted to hospital, she added.