   
Experts need 'a few more days' to refine Covid-19 barometer, De Block says
Thursday, 24 September, 2020
    Experts need 'a few more days' to refine Covid-19 barometer, De Block says

    Thursday, 24 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Experts will need “a few more days” to refine the epidemic barometer announced by Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès after the National Security Council (NSC) meeting, Federal Public Health Minister Maggie De Block said on Wednesday.

    The barometer will function at a national, provincial and regional level, to make sure that everyone understands the course of the epidemic better, Wilmès explained.

    The levels would be determined mainly – but not exclusively – by the number of people admitted to hospital, she added.

    The occupation in intensive care units will also be taken into account in the barometer, De Block said, while pointing out that a number of corrective factors should be put in place.

    “Otherwise a big city with many hospitals will never come out of the red zone,” she said, underlining the need to make the barometer as refined as possible.

    Earlier, Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon said that he expects the barometer system to be operational within two weeks.

