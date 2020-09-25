Charles Michel ends quarantine after new negative Covid-19 test

European Council President Charles Michel’s quarantine was lifted after a new Covid-19 test which came back negative, his spokesman said on Twitter.

The European summit, which has been postponed to next week Thursday and Friday, will indeed take place.

Michel was due to chair an extraordinary meeting of the heads of state and government of the 27 EU member states this Thursday and Friday. Among other things, the renewed tensions with Turkey, and the latter’s explorations in Greek and Cypriot waters in search of gas deposits, were going to be on the agenda for discussion.

The positive Covid-19 test of a security agent, with whom Charles Michel had been in close contact “at the beginning of last week”, had disrupted this agenda. On Tuesday, the former Prime Minister had been forced to announce that he would be quarantined according to Belgian rules for contact persons and that the summit would be postponed for a week.

However, following another negative test, he can now leave the quarantine and continue preparations for the summit on 1 and 2 October without isolation.