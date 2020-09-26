Belgium: No test needed upon return from Rwanda, South Korea

People returning to Belgium from Rwanda or South Korea are no longer obliged to undergo testing for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

They are also not required to remain in quarantine, according to the latest updates to the interactive map on the Foreign Ministry’s site.

Until now, Belgium had banned non-essential travel outside the European Union, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Iceland and Norway.

While Brussels strongly advises against visiting countries and regions coded red for COVID-19, it is no longer banning travel to such areas. It is also complying with European agreements on safe countries outside Europe.

However, of the 10 countries on the EU safe list, only Rwanda and South Korea are listed as orange by Belgium’s authorities. The others are coded red, so the Foreign Ministry strongly advises against travel to those countries or bans it in cases where the country concerned does not accept visitors from Belgium.

Persons flying from Belgium to Rwanda or South Korea need to undergo a Coronavirus test and/or go into quarantine upon arrival, but they are not obliged to do so on returning to Belgium.

The Brussels Times