   
Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 29 September, 2020
Latest News:
The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation...
TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and...
Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview...
Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’...
Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    The Netherlands considers nationwide face mask obligation
    TUI fly suspends flights to Liege, Antwerp and Ostend from 9 November to 17 December.
    Hungary clashes with the European Commission on interview on rule of law
    Face masks will remain mandatory in these Brussels’ streets
    Paris stabbing was motivated by Charlie Hebdo’s republication of Mohammed cartoons
    Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium’s neighbours have changed their measures
    ‘It is never too late’ to fight the pandemic, says WHO
    Brussels launches new regional crisis centre
    US to set up border control checks in Brussels Airport
    First night of Brussels bars closing early goes smoothly
    New Belgian contact tracing app launches on Wednesday
    First of 20 drop-off zones to counter left-behind scooters created in Brussels
    Coronavirus has cost STIB over €118 million so far
    Belgium in Brief: The Flemish Condom Protest
    Belgian university launches mass self-screening coronavirus campaign
    Belgian government talks enter final hours… or days
    France to ban wild animals in circuses ‘within the next few years’
    Thousands of jobs at risk at Shell
    Belgium’s rapid coronavirus infection rate grinds to a halt
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week

    Tuesday, 29 September 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In the Netherlands, 19,326 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the last seven days, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

    This represents an almost 50% increase compared to last week, when there were 13,471 cases.

    The number of hospitalisations also rose from 305 to 501. In intensive care the number of admissions in one week doubled: from 53 to 100.

    The RIVM reported a total of 102 deaths, 51 of which occurred last week. The other half are previous deaths that have only now been processed. In last week’s update the RIVM reported 33 deaths, 19 of which had occurred in the previous week.

    Related News

     

    The country has an increasing number of coronavirus patients who can infect others with the virus. According to the RIVM there are now about 146,000 infectious persons in the Netherlands.

    Last week there were more than 104,000 and the week before that about 95,000. The number is an estimate, the RIVM emphasised, as it could potentially be more than 200,000 people.

    At the beginning of July, there were about 3,000 infectious persons in the Netherlands. At the peak of the corona outbreak, at the end of March, there were probably more than 200,000.

    The Brussels Times