Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week
Tuesday, 29 September 2020
Credit: Belga
In the Netherlands, 19,326 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the last seven days, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).
This represents an almost 50% increase compared to last week, when there were 13,471 cases.
The number of hospitalisations also rose from 305 to 501. In intensive care the number of admissions in one week doubled: from 53 to 100.
The RIVM reported a total of 102 deaths, 51 of which occurred last week. The other half are previous deaths that have only now been processed. In last week’s update the RIVM reported 33 deaths, 19 of which had occurred in the previous week.