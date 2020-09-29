Netherlands registers nearly 20,000 positive Covid-19 tests in a week

In the Netherlands, 19,326 new Covid-19 cases were reported over the last seven days, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

This represents an almost 50% increase compared to last week, when there were 13,471 cases.

The number of hospitalisations also rose from 305 to 501. In intensive care the number of admissions in one week doubled: from 53 to 100.

The RIVM reported a total of 102 deaths, 51 of which occurred last week. The other half are previous deaths that have only now been processed. In last week’s update the RIVM reported 33 deaths, 19 of which had occurred in the previous week.

The country has an increasing number of coronavirus patients who can infect others with the virus. According to the RIVM there are now about 146,000 infectious persons in the Netherlands.

Last week there were more than 104,000 and the week before that about 95,000. The number is an estimate, the RIVM emphasised, as it could potentially be more than 200,000 people.

At the beginning of July, there were about 3,000 infectious persons in the Netherlands. At the peak of the corona outbreak, at the end of March, there were probably more than 200,000.

The Brussels Times