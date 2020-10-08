Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive

The prison of Nivelles in the province of Walloon Brabant is under quarantine after eight inmates tested positive for Covid-19, the prison administration said Thursday afternoon.

The eight inmates are currently in solitary confinement within the prison.

Tests are being carried out for the inmates close to those who tested positive. Staff who have been put in contact with the inmates will also be able to be tested. Additional protective equipment is also provided at the prison for staff, the administration said in a statement.

Due to the quarantine, visits to prisoners, the yards, transfers and work in the workshops are temporarily off limits.

The crisis management unit will assess the situation on a regular basis and adapt measures on the basis of test results.

Nivelles’ inmates include the infamous Belgian paedophile Marc Dutroux.

Earlier this week, prison staff around Belgium held a 48-hour strike, asking to suspend unsupervised visits, which they said present an increased risk of spreading the coronavirus.

