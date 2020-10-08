Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
Thursday, 08 October 2020
Credit: Belga
The prison of Nivelles in the province of Walloon Brabant is under quarantine after eight inmates tested positive for Covid-19, the prison administration said Thursday afternoon.
The eight inmates are currently in solitary confinement within the prison.
Tests are being carried out for the inmates close to those who tested positive. Staff who have been put in contact with the inmates will also be able to be tested. Additional protective equipment is also provided at the prison for staff, the administration said in a statement.