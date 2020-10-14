   
Coronavirus: Netherlands enters partial lockdown from tonight
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
    Coronavirus: Netherlands enters partial lockdown from tonight

    Wednesday, 14 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Netherlands is going into a partial lockdown from Wednesday at 10:00 PM to combat the spread of Covid-19, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced.

    The country is hit hard by coronavirus, registering 43.903 new cases between 7 and 13 October, which is a 60% increase compared to the week before.

    Bars and restaurants will close, but takeaway will still be possible. Shops will no longer be allowed to sell alcohol or soft drugs from 8:00 PM until 7:00 AM the next morning, and it will prohibited to carry or consume them in public spaces during this time.

    Shops must also close at 8:00 PM. This provision does not apply to the sale of foodstuffs.

    People are instructed to work from home, unless this is really not possible.

    In indoor areas, everyone over the age of 13 must wear face masks. That will also apply to education.

    Hotels will remain open, Rutte announced. They may also serve food to their guests, and a maximum of 30 people are still allowed in all interior spaces. Meanwhile, at home, the Dutch may receive a maximum of three people a day.

    Group sports for adult amateurs will also be banned for the time being. Rutte also called on the population not to travel to orange or red areas. Belgium has been colouring completely orange for the Netherlands since Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, the Netherlands is almost entirely red for Belgian travellers, meaning travel there is strongly discouraged and those who do go must enter quarantine and take a Covid-19 test upon return to Belgium.

    The only exception to that is Zeeland, a province bordering on Belgium, which is listed as an orange zone, with authorities recommending increased vigilance.

    The new measures will apply for four weeks. A review will be carried out after two weeks.

    The Brussels Times