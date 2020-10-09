   
Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 October, 2020
Latest News:
Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day...
Alcoholic Belgian doctor faces jail time for death...
EU Commission approves €15.8 million aid for Brussels...
‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests...
Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    Alcoholic Belgian doctor faces jail time for death of British woman
    EU Commission approves €15.8 million aid for Brussels hotels
    ‘Pre-quarantining’ could save Christmas, German virologist suggests
    Australian farmer fined €39,000 over death of Flemish backpacker
    European Parliament walks out on EU budget negotiations
    New local lockdowns in France are possible, expert warns
    Rising figures, younger patients: recap of Friday’s Crisis Centre press conference
    Belgium in Brief: Blaming Bars
    New vice-premiers opt mainly for men as chief of staff
    Justice minister announces fines for breaking coronavirus rules
    TUI fly threatened with legal action over coronavirus complaints
    Germany’s uranium export to Russia may have violated EU law
    Belgian wolf found dead in Limburg
    Recap: which new measures start today in Belgium?
    Belgian average surges to nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases per day
    EU in dialogue with religious communities on common values
    Belgium pressured to replace Huawei products in 5G rollout
    Most departing ministers will keep two taxpayer-funded staff members
    Brexit: EU citizens can’t enter UK with ID card from October 2021
    View more
    Share article:

    Netherlands approaches 6,000 new coronavirus cases per day

    Friday, 09 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Netherlands recorded 5,983 new cases of coronavirus between Thursday morning and Friday morning, a new daily record, the Dutch Royal Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced.

    The previous record lasted only one day, with 5,829 new positive cases the day before. The initial figure was 5,831, but this was revised on Friday.

    Some 34,000 new infections have been recorded over the past seven days. For comparison, that’s almost a quarter of the total number of cases registered in Belgium since the start of the pandemic (that number stands at 143,596).

    Related News

     

    Amsterdam has recorded 493 new cases in the last 24 hours, while Rotterdam recorded 446 and The Hague 411. In Utrecht, 218 new cases were recorded.

    The number of recorded deaths is 14, but this does not mean that these people have died in the last 24 hours. This information is sometimes transmitted with a delay. Thirteen deaths were reported between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

    Almost 162,000 people have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic in the Netherlands. The number of confirmed cases has doubled has doubled in a month. On 11 September, the figures were just under 80,000.

    If the current rate of infection continues, the 200,000 mark will be crossed at the end of next week.

    The Netherlands is currently nearly entirely listed as a red travel zone, with a Covid-19 test and quarantine mandatory upon return, on Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs‘ travel map.

    The Brussels Times