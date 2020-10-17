   
Coronavirus: Germany breaks third daily infection record in a row
Saturday, 17 October, 2020
    Coronavirus: Germany breaks third daily infection record in a row

    Saturday, 17 October 2020
    Credit: Pixabay

    New coronavirus (Covid-19) infections have reached record highs in Germany for the third day in a row, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported on Saturday.

    A total of 7,830 persons tested positive for the virus in the previous 24 hours, the German health institute said.

    This brought the cumulative total of infections since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic to 356,387.

    Deaths totalled 9,767, including 33 over the previous 24 hours.

    Belgium, for comparison, has 202,151 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,359 deaths.

    The Brussels Times