   
Merkel wants EU to increase cooperation to prepare for next pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
Air sector calls for second round of government...
The Netherlands only allows essential travel to Belgium...
Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will be launched on Friday...
Belgium will purchase rapid coronavirus tests...
EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Air sector calls for second round of government aid
    The Netherlands only allows essential travel to Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will be launched on Friday
    Belgium will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona recovery funds following vote
    Covid-19 testing sites in Liège reach full capacity
    Big corporations and ‘the rich’ will be taxed to help EU recover from pandemic
    Charleroi hospital refuses to take Covid-19 patients from Brussels
    Runners from across Europe to take part in the first virtual edition of ‘Run for Europe’
    Merkel wants EU to increase cooperation to prepare for next pandemic
    Bicycle thefts in Brussels rose by more than 25% in 3 years, mobility minister says
    Antwerp University Hospital will tackle alcohol abuse among youth
    ‘No plans’ to shut Belgian Francophone schools amid rise in Covid-19 cases
    Non-EU citizens need to register to travel between EU countries from 2022
    Half a million face masks in Belgium unusable because of missing stickers
    Brussels extends support measures for cultural sector
    EU introduces uniform colour codes for travel zones
    Telenet wants to provide 10,000 vulnerable families with €5 basic internet
    Belgium in Brief: Not Ruling Out Another Lockdown
    Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over ‘unexplained illness’
    View more
    Share article:

    Merkel wants EU to increase cooperation to prepare for next pandemic

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: Wikimedia Commons

    The European Union should increase its cooperation to recover from Covid-19 and to prepare for future pandemics, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a debate on Tuesday.

    “Despite our efforts, we are struggling today to provide basic services to our people during the pandemic,” President of the European Committee of the Regions Apostolos Tzitzikostas said during the opening speech of the debate on Germany’s presidency of the European Council.

    Chancellor Merkel emphasised the need for increased cooperation for the EU in order to become “less susceptible to crises like the current pandemic”.

    One part of the increased cooperation would be to strengthen the internal market of the EU. The economic cooperation between Member States has made the EU’s economy less vulnerable to the impact of corona on international trade.

    Related News

    “This crisis has been a challenge for a Europe without borders,” Merkel said. “It’s so important that we make a package to address the social and economic consequences of the pandemic.”

    “We need cooperation to overcome these challenges.”

    Several Members of the European Parliament that attended the debate called on the European Council and the European Parliament to come to an agreement on the EU budget as soon as possible, which will unlock €750 billion for the corona recovery fund.

    The approval of the budget was scheduled for July, but the institutions disagree on the size of the budget and the allocation of the funds and have been in negotiations since.

    On Wednesday, the Council and the Parliament will re-enter negotiations after the European Parliament walked out last week.

    On Tuesday, the European Committee of the Regions handed in a proposal for a reinforced EU Civil Protection Mechanism, which would serve to “tackle future pandemics” by increasing cooperation on all levels within the EU similar to Merkel’s proposal.

     

    Amée Zoutberg
    The Brussels Times