    Covid-19: closing restaurants is ‘difficult to grasp’, says Bart De Wever

    Sunday, 18 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    N-VA president and mayor of Antwerp Bart De Wever finds the decision to close the restaurants “difficult to grasp and difficult to understand,” he said on Sunday morning at the start of the Tour of Flanders on the Antwerp regional television channel atv.

    De Wever said he understood the closure of the cafés and banquet halls, but questioned the decision to close the restaurants as well, despite the fact that fellow N-VA member Jan Jambon, as Flemish Minister-President, is a member of the Consultative Committee, where the decision was taken on Friday.

    “Compromises have to be made in the Consultation Committee, but I don’t understand that,” De Wever said.

    “I have the impression that all the restaurants here in Antwerp were doing well. Those people have invested, are now being drained in two days, they still have supplies,” he continued.

    Flemish Minister Zuhal Demir, also N-VA, criticised the decision of the consultation committee on Friday as well.

    “A new uppercut for our Flemish tourism and catering sector. I don’t get this explained to me”, she tweeted.

    Representatives of the hospitality sector met with government officials on Sunday to discuss support measures. That conversation was constructive according to all parties involved, Belga News Agency reports on Sunday.

