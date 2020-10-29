   
Relaxed travel rules helped new coronavirus variant spread through Europe
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 29 October, 2020
Latest News:
Relaxed travel rules helped new coronavirus variant spread...
Brussels orders 100,000 rapid Covid-19 tests...
Ricky Gervais praises Flemish drama series...
Belgium in Brief: Lockdown Looms Large Amid Changing...
Experts to Belgium: ‘impose new lockdown now’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 29 October 2020
    Relaxed travel rules helped new coronavirus variant spread through Europe
    Brussels orders 100,000 rapid Covid-19 tests
    Ricky Gervais praises Flemish drama series
    Belgium in Brief: Lockdown Looms Large Amid Changing Measures
    Experts to Belgium: ‘impose new lockdown now’
    Belgian economy grew 10.7% in summer, but last quarter looks dark
    Three dead in knife attack in French basilica
    Belgium overtakes April’s hospitalisation peak
    Wallonia threatens regional lockdown if new measures are ‘insufficient’
    Cheat Sheet: Belgium’s new minimum measures
    Covid-19: ‘four weeks of strict measures will not be enough’, health minister warns
    Council of State upholds shutdown of bars and restaurants
    Belgium may need international aid as coronavirus hospitalisations surge, epidemiologist warns
    Covid-19: Anonymous inspectors on patrol from next week
    France will go back into lockdown from Friday
    ‘We need everyone’: Belgian PM calls for unity to fight coronavirus
    ‘Best-case scenario’: EU could have Covid-19 vaccine by April
    Hospitals can deploy staff with Covid-19 ‘in very exceptional cases’, Sciensano says
    Flanders’ new measures come into force from midnight
    Germany will go into ‘partial lockdown’ from Monday
    View more
    Share article:

    Relaxed travel rules helped new coronavirus variant spread through Europe

    Thursday, 29 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Swiss and Spanish researchers have identified a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 that has spread throughout Europe and elsewhere in recent months.

    This variant is currently one of the most widespread in Europe, the University of Basel said Thursday in a statement.

    According to analyses carried out by researchers at the University of Basel, the ETH Zurich in Basel and the SeqCOVID-Spain consortium, all indications are that the new variant, called “20A.EU1”, appeared for the first time this summer in Spain.

    There is no evidence that the variant is more dangerous than others, according to scientists.

    Related News

     

    Its appearance is thought to be linked to a superspreader event among agricultural workers in north-eastern Spain. The variant then quickly conquered all of Spain, 12 European countries, even reaching as far as Hong Kong and New Zealand.

    The spread of the disease is thought to be due to the easing of restrictions during the summer, the fact that Spain is a popular tourist destination, and risky behaviour on returning from holidays.

    “From the spread of 20A.EU1, it seems clear that the measures in place were often not sufficient to stop onward transmission of introduced variants this summer,” said the study’s first author, Emma Hodcroft.

    It is important to note that there is currently no evidence linking this new variant to an increase in the transmission of the virus or to a different course of the disease, Hodcroft said.

    The article has yet to be peer-reviewed, but can be read in its entirety here.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times