Only 4 countries not coloured red on European coronavirus map

Only four European countries have not turned red on the coronavirus map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), following its latest update.

Of the 31 countries in the ECDC rankings (EU, EEA and the UK), 27 are currently coloured red, meaning that they have passed the alarm threshold of 120 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks.

Greece (108 cases/100,000 inhabitants) is dark orange, and Norway (58), Estonia (52) and Finland (47) are coloured light orange on the map.

Belgium, with 1,600 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks, remains the worst-affected country, according to the ECDC.

In second place is the Czech Republic, with 1,512 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the last two weeks. Completing the top five are Luxembourg (996), Slovenia (962) and Liechtenstein (805).

Belgium’s neighbouring countries, the Netherlands (732) and France (706), are not far behind. Germany is a lot lower down on the list, with 182,1 confirmed infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times