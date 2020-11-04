   
Netherlands’ coronavirus cases begin to decline
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The Netherlands is seeing a decrease in new coronavirus infections, according to figures released Wednesday by the country’s National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

    The Netherlands recorded 7,657 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a number that is lower than the 7,769 cases recorded between Monday and Tuesday.

    Tuesday marked the first time in two months that the Netherlands’ weekly average of new infections had fallen.

    The Netherlands has counted over 383,500 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Belgium, which has also seen the number of new cases decrease, has counted 452,541 cases since the start of the pandemic.

    The number of deaths is also falling, with 106 patients dying from Covid-19, compared to 113 deaths reported on Tuesday. However, these patients did not necessarily pass away within the last 24 hours, as the transmission of data to the RIVM may take some time.

    As of Wednesday, Dutch hospitals are treating 2,572 patients, 612 of whom are in intensive care.

