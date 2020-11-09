   
Covid-19: high-risk contacts can get tested again from mid-November
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 November, 2020
Latest News:
Pfizer’s Belgian site will produce millions of doses...
Belgian man kills wife in Spanish holiday home,...
US elections: the 2020 race for the White...
What to do when one of your housemates...
Coronavirus: Antwerp bans Christmas markets until January...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Pfizer’s Belgian site will produce millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgian man kills wife in Spanish holiday home, turns himself in
    US elections: the 2020 race for the White House in numbers
    What to do when one of your housemates has to quarantine
    Coronavirus: Antwerp bans Christmas markets until January
    In the wake of the pandemic, a social crisis brews in Brussels
    European leaders to hold virtual summit after Vienna attack
    Covid-19: high-risk contacts can get tested again from mid-November
    Belgian researchers link vitamin D deficiency to serious cases of Covid-19
    Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is 90% effective, early analysis shows
    STIB owed €42,000 in fines in 2019
    Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November
    Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October
    Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages on Belgian coast
    Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One
    Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever
    Belgium to introduce ‘X’ as third, non-binary gender
    Diesel becomes more expensive at the pump from Tuesday
    Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases
    European stock markets open with gains after Biden victory
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: high-risk contacts can get tested again from mid-November

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    People who had a high-risk contact with a Covid-19 patient should be able to get tested again in the second half of November, the Crisis Centre said on Monday.

    The expansion of the testing strategy should take place “when the new platform that should help clinical laboratories will be fully implemented to potentially extend testing to more than 100,000 per day,” Yves Van Laethem said.

    People who could no longer be tested, after a high-risk contact for example, because the system was overloaded, will therefore be able to get tested again by next week.

    “It is essential, after this second wave, to detect cases in society and isolate them so that they do not transmit the disease,” Van Laethem continued.

    Related News

     

    In the meantime, the rules for quarantine and isolation remain the same.

    The rules were adapted from 21 October until at least 15 November, as the country was running out of testing material, faced long lines at testing centres and saw increased pressure on laboratories.

    For now, only people displaying Covid-19 symptoms, people admitted to hospital, and those in residential care centres can get tested.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times