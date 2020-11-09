   
Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 November, 2020
Latest News:
STIB drivers got nearly 900 reports in 2019...
Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3...
Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October...
Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages...
Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 November 2020
    STIB drivers got nearly 900 reports in 2019
    Belgium passed peak in Covid-19 hospitalisations on 3 November
    Charleroi airport ran at 21% capacity in October
    Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages on Belgian coast
    Belgium in Brief: No Longer Number One
    Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever
    Belgium to introduce ‘X’ as third, non-binary gender
    Diesel becomes more expensive at the pump from Tuesday
    Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases
    European stock markets open with gains after Biden victory
    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris: What you need to know
    Belgian mayor to ask suspension of free rail passes over crowding concerns
    Belgian railway staff get a uniform makeover
    Belgium no longer has the highest infection rate in Europe
    Lost German military message resurfaces 110 years later in France
    Coronavirus: Over one in five infected still show symptoms after two months
    EU imports squid from unregulated fishing in the Indian Ocean
    Belarus: Opposition leader congratulates Biden
    Canary Islands see largest influx of migrants in a decade
    Coronavirus protest: 31 arrests at German ‘anti-mask’ demonstration
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium reaches total of more than half a million Covid-19 cases

    Monday, 09 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium in March, more than 500,000 people have tested positive for Covid-19, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Monday.

    Between 30 October and 5 November, an average of 9,487.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 40% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 500,789 – more than half a million. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 1,538.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 13% compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News:

     

    Between 2 and 9 November, an average of 597 patients was admitted to hospital, down from a daily average of 626.5 the week before.

    In total, 6,948 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, 60 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 1,469 are currently in intensive care, which is five more than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 888 – nine more than yesterday.

    From 30 October to 5 November, an average number of 179.3 deaths occurred per day, up from the daily average of 147.4 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 13,055 – 148 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 5.3 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 45,300 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 25.5%. This means that just over a quarter of the people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down from 27.6% last week, and coincides with a 28% fall in the number of tests being carried out, after the authorities decided not to test patients with no symptoms.

    Since 21 October, only people with coronavirus symptoms are being tested. That means that some new infections, which used to be detected, are missing in the statistics, Sciensano said. The public health institute will use statistical models to calculate those infections that are not registered under the new testing strategy.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has been coming down since 23 October, and now stands at 0.91. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. Since it is now below 1.0, the virus seems no longer to be growing in the population.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times