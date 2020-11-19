   
Danish mink Coronavirus ‘most likely extinct’
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Latest News:
Danish mink Coronavirus ‘most likely extinct’...
Youths lure Brussels police into a trap...
Belgium in Brief: Brussels Stays On Curfew...
Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health...
‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Danish mink Coronavirus ‘most likely extinct’
    Youths lure Brussels police into a trap
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Stays On Curfew
    Vaccination represents less than 0.5% of Belgium’s health care budget
    ‘Belgian Mr Bean’: state secretary ridiculed over ‘incomprehensible’ Dutch
    Antwerp port entrepreneur buys up iconic city office tower
    Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban
    Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop
    Flemish government invests €100,000 in video games
    George Soros calls on EU to stand up to Hungary and Poland
    Deconfining for Christmas isn’t worth a third Coronavirus wave, warns PM 
    Rue Neuve street art calls for fair pay for clothing workers
    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
    Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most affected countries
    Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than a year
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    View more
    Share article:

    Danish mink Coronavirus ‘most likely extinct’

    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Caged mink farmed for their fur in Denmark. © Belga

    A mutation of the coronavirus transmissible from minks to humans seen in Denmark, considered problematic because it could potentially threaten the effectiveness of a future vaccine, is “very probably extinct,” the Danish Ministry of Health said Thursday.

    “No other case of the mutation originating from mink, Cluster 5, has been detected since 15 September, which is why the Institute for Infectious Diseases (SSI) believes that this mutation is very likely to be extinct,” the ministry wrote in a statement announcing the lifting of most restrictions in the affected region.

    Related News

     

    The detection of the mutation had prompted Denmark to order the culling of its entire herd of more than 15 million mink.

    This controversial order led the country’s Food and Agriculture Minister to resign, following the revelation that there was no legal basis for such culling. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has faced similar calls, but has maintained the line that it was a sound decision.

    The Brussels Times