Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row

All of Belgium’s coronavirus infection figures are continuing to drop, according to Sciensano’s latest figures published on Friday.

Between 10 and 16 November, an average of 4,353 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 37% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 550,264. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 688.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 61% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 13 and 19 November, an average of 372.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 25% from the week before.

In total, 5,650 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 247 less than yesterday.

Of the patients currently admitted, 1,284 are in intensive care, which is 41 less than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 837 – 49 less than yesterday.

From 10 to 16 November, an average number of 186 deaths occurred per day, marking a 6.9% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 15,196 – 171 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,600,827 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 28,107.3 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 18.7%. That means that less than one in five people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 4.5% compared to last week, and coincides with a 22% fall in the number of tests being carried out, after the authorities decided not to test patients with no symptoms.

Since 21 October, only people with coronavirus symptoms are being tested. That means that some new infections, which used to be detected, are missing in the statistics, Sciensano said. The public health institute will use statistical models to calculate those infections that are not registered under the new testing strategy.

From Monday, however, asymptomatic people will be able to get tested again.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has risen again from 0.78 to 0.80. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times