   
Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: What If People Ignore The...
Pandemic hit agricultural trade less than other sectors...
Belgians spend less time at home than during...
60% of Belgians worried Covid-19 could cut their...
Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Belgium in Brief: What If People Ignore The Rules?
    Pandemic hit agricultural trade less than other sectors
    Belgians spend less time at home than during the first lockdown
    60% of Belgians worried Covid-19 could cut their pensions
    Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns
    Attacks on police: Minister will intervene to stop cases being dropped
     Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown
    Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas with a larger group
    Government: Another year until 5G frequencies are auctioned
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row
    European Council: No agreement on the rule of law, progress on COVID-19
    Bruges removes canal swans after bird flu outbreak
    Study: Teleworking has little effect on traffic congestion
    Catalonia reopens bars, restaurants and cinemas
    EU wants 30 times more wind energy in 30 years
    ‘To be forced to lock down the economy once may be regarded as a misfortune; to do so twice looks like carelessness’
    EU budget negotiations: ‘we need to keep a cool head’, warns Belgian PM
    Contact tracing app has reached efficiency-threshold
    Unemployment in Brussels could rise by 25,000 people in first half of 2021
    AstraZeneca’s vaccine effective among older people, results show
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row

    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All of Belgium’s coronavirus infection figures are continuing to drop, according to Sciensano’s latest figures published on Friday.

    Between 10 and 16 November, an average of 4,353 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 37% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 550,264. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 688.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 61% drop compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 13 and 19 November, an average of 372.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 25% from the week before.

    In total, 5,650 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 247 less than yesterday.

    Of the patients currently admitted, 1,284 are in intensive care, which is 41 less than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 837 – 49 less than yesterday.

    Related News

     

    From 10 to 16 November, an average number of 186 deaths occurred per day, marking a 6.9% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 15,196 – 171 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,600,827 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 28,107.3 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 18.7%. That means that less than one in five people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 4.5% compared to last week, and coincides with a 22% fall in the number of tests being carried out, after the authorities decided not to test patients with no symptoms.

    Since 21 October, only people with coronavirus symptoms are being tested. That means that some new infections, which used to be detected, are missing in the statistics, Sciensano said. The public health institute will use statistical models to calculate those infections that are not registered under the new testing strategy.

    From Monday, however, asymptomatic people will be able to get tested again.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, has risen again from 0.78 to 0.80. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times