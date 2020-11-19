Brussels resumes Covid-19 screening in nursing home staff

Each health care institution will have to submit a request through a digital platform and will be entitled to get its staff members tested once each month, according to Bruzz.
The news come as the country’s federal strategy prepares for a wider influx of tests from Monday, with asymptomatic people and returnees from high-risk travel zones allowed to get a test again.
As the rapid surge in coronavirus cases outpaced lab capacities, the federal government decided to limit testing to people who were experiencing symptoms of the virus.
Last week, officials in Wallonia launched a mass testing scheme for all nursing home workers, who will be screened weekly for the virus using saliva-based samples.
The return to universal testing could see Belgium’s infection figures spike back up, as labs begin detecting active cases of the virus in otherwise healthy people, a federal health official warned on Wednesday.