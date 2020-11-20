   
Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 20 November, 2020
Latest News:
6 in 10 Belgians anxious over Covid-19’s impact...
Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns...
Attacks on police: Minister will intervene to stop...
 Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after...
Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 20 November 2020
    6 in 10 Belgians anxious over Covid-19’s impact on pensions
    Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns
    Attacks on police: Minister will intervene to stop cases being dropped
     Belgium urged to move ‘Black Friday’ until after lockdown
    Nearly one in three plan to celebrate Christmas with a larger group
    Government: Another year until 5G frequencies are auctioned
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations continue to drop for third day in a row
    European Council: No agreement on the rule of law, progress on COVID-19
    Bruges removes canal swans after bird flu outbreak
    Study: Teleworking has little effect on traffic congestion
    Catalonia reopens bars, restaurants and cinemas
    EU wants 30 times more wind energy in 30 years
    ‘To be forced to lock down the economy once may be regarded as a misfortune; to do so twice looks like carelessness’
    EU budget negotiations: ‘we need to keep a cool head’, warns Belgian PM
    Contact tracing app has reached efficiency-threshold
    Unemployment in Brussels could rise by 25,000 people in first half of 2021
    AstraZeneca’s vaccine effective among older people, results show
    Research: Antidepressant slows growth of cancer cells
    Brussels resumes Covid-19 screening in nursing home staff
    Coronalert now allows users to link their coronavirus test results directly to app
    View more
    Share article:

    Don’t treat coronavirus patients with Remdesivir, WHO warns

    Friday, 20 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends against treating hospitalised Covid-19 patients with Remdesivir, it announced Friday.

    The recommendation comes “regardless of disease severity, as there is currently no evidence that Remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes” in hospitalised patients, the WHO said in a statement.

    The recommendation was developed by clinical care experts, patient-partners and an ethicist. The experts emphasised the possibility of significant side effects, as well as its relatively high cost and logistical implications, since it must be administered intravenously, Belga News Agency reports.

    The WHO experts based their conclusions on an analysis of four international clinical trials comparing the effectiveness of different treatments involving more than 7,000 patients hospitalised for Covid-19.

    Related News

     

    The experts emphasised that it cannot be said at this stage that there is no benefit to be gained from re-delivery. But the fact that its effectiveness has not been proven, combined with its disadvantages, led to the organisation not recommending the drug.

    The announcement follows a multinational WHO study, the results of which were published in October, showing no significant effect in preventing deaths.

    Remdesivir was initially developed to treat Ebola and Hepatitis C. On 3 July, it became the first Covid drug to receive a conditional European marketing authorisation. That means that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorises for the drug to be marketed “in one, several or all European Union Member States.”

    EMA said on 2 October that it would look into reports that “acute kidney problems” may be linked to taking the drug.

    As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, no known cure or vaccine exists to date, though several pharmaceutical companies are reporting positive vaccine results, with clinical trials showing 94.5% (Moderna) and 95% (Pfizer-BioNTech) effectiveness.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times