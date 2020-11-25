   
Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations drop below 5,000
Wednesday, 25 November, 2020
Belgium facing flood of bankruptcies, sectors warn...
Covid-19: Take a health lesson from farmers, says...
Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations drop below 5,000...
What’s on Belgium’s Consultative Committee’s agenda on Friday?...
Fears over fate of VUB professor in prison...
    Belgium’s coronavirus hospitalisations drop below 5,000

    Wednesday, 25 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    There are now fewer than 5,000 coronavirus patients in hospital, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

    Between 15 and 21 November, an average of 3,142.0 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 35% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 561,803. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 485.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 64% drop compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 18 and 24 November, an average of 282.0 patients was admitted to hospital, down 31% from the week before.

    In total, 4,823 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 253 fewer than yesterday.

    Of the patients currently admitted, 1,106 are in intensive care, which is 62 fewer than the day before. Patients on a ventilator number 714 – 61 fewer than yesterday.

    From 15 to 21 November, an average number of 162.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 15.1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 15,938 – 183 more than yesterday.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,720,922 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 28,633.1 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 13.3%. That means that fewer than one in seven people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage went down by 6.2% compared to last week, while there was a 1% rise in the number of tests being carried out. Since Monday, asymptomatic people can get tested for coronavirus again.

    The testing strategy was temporarily adapted from 21 October as testing material was becoming scarce, testing centres saw too-long lines and laboratories were under high pressure.

    The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.78. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times