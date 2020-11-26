Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths

While Belgium passes the mark of 16,000 coronavirus deaths, the number of hospitalisations continues to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 3,082 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 35% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 564,967. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Related News

Between 19 and 25 November, an average of 270 patients was admitted to hospital, down 29% from the week before.

In total, 4,570 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 253 fewer than yesterday.

Of the patients currently admitted, 1,071 are in intensive care, which is 35 fewer than the day before.

From 16 to 22 November, an average number of 157 deaths occurred per day, marking a 17% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 16,077 – 139 more than yesterday.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times