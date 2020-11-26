Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths

While Belgium passes the mark of 16,000 coronavirus deaths, the number of hospitalisations continues to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.
Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 3,082 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 35% decrease compared to the week before.
The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 564,967. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.