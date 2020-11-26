   
Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 26 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium stays top of FIFA world ranking, ahead...
Liège man arrested for death threat to Prime...
Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas...
Prices set to increase for petrol at the...
Belgian Holocaust survivor music lifts neighbours spirit during...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Belgium stays top of FIFA world ranking, ahead of World Cup draw
    Liège man arrested for death threat to Prime Minister De Croo
    Belgian cinemas eye reopening before Christmas
    Prices set to increase for petrol at the pump
    Belgian Holocaust survivor music lifts neighbours spirit during pandemic
    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths
    Belgium late ‘but not too late’ with its recovery plan, secretary of state says
    Extradition sought in 29-year-old political murder case
    How Belgium’s neighbouring countries are handling Christmas
    Study throws light on suicides among the over-45s
    Belgian lockdown saw rise in work commutes by bike
    EU recovery fund: Frugal Five not as frugal anymore
    Bars and restaurants pay rights for music that never played
    Football legend Diego Maradona dies of cardiac arrest
    ‘Period poverty’: Belgium called on to make menstrual products free
    75% of Brussels residents in favour of metro expansion: poll
    European Commission announces new rules on data governance
    Belgian shops should reopen ‘as soon as possible,’ minister says
    Covid-19 spread now slower in Belgium than in neighbouring countries
    Antwerp police bust 99 guests at lockdown wedding and bar mitzvah
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium surpasses 16,000 coronavirus deaths

    Thursday, 26 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    While Belgium passes the mark of 16,000 coronavirus deaths, the number of hospitalisations continues to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 16 and 22 November, an average of 3,082 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 35% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 564,967. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Related News

     

    Between 19 and 25 November, an average of 270 patients was admitted to hospital, down 29% from the week before.

    In total, 4,570 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 253 fewer than yesterday.

    Of the patients currently admitted, 1,071 are in intensive care, which is 35 fewer than the day before.

    From 16 to 22 November, an average number of 157 deaths occurred per day, marking a 17% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 16,077 – 139 more than yesterday.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times