Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop

Nearly all coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to decrease, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

Between 22 and 27 November, an average of 2,322.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 32% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 577,345. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 349.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 57% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 24 and 30 November, an average of 216.9 patients was admitted to hospital, down 26% from the week before.

In total, 4,027 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 38 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 900 are in intensive care, which is 6 fewer than the day before. A total of 565 patients are on a ventilator – 18 fewer than yesterday.

From 21 to 27 November, an average number of 125.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 26.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 16,645.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 5,906,234 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 28,621.6 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.9%. That means that just under one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 4.5% compared to last week, along with a 4% decrease in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.80. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times