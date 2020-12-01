   
First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport...
Brussels considers new curfew rules...
Several dead after driver ploughs through pedestrian zone...
Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early...
Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport
    Brussels considers new curfew rules
    Several dead after driver ploughs through pedestrian zone in Germany
    Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January
    Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve
    Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in Brussels
    EU aims to reduce plastic waste by encouraging tap water use
    Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again
    Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The first flights carrying coronavirus vaccines have now taken place at Brussels Airport, the airport’s cargo section Brucargo said on Tuesday.

    These are test flights or flights to position doses so that they can be distributed quickly once they have been approved for use.

    “The whole logistics chain is preparing, worldwide,” said Nathan De Valck, head of cargo at the airport. That logistics chain includes the aviation sector, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

    Some 30 to 50% of coronavirus vaccines will be distributed by airplane according to De Valck, in what the International Air Travel Association (IATA) has called “the mission of the century.”


    “This will be the largest and most complex logistical exercise ever,” said IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac, adding that “the world is counting on us.”

    Related News

     

    Air Cargo Belgium’s president David Bellon echoed, de Juniac’s statement, calling the the task “the biggest product launch ever.”

    “A great deal of preparation is needed to remove all stumbling blocks so that transport would not be slowed down anywhere along the way,” Bellon said.

    Brussels Airport does have expertise, De Valck and Bellon pointed out, and it has 30,000 square metres of cooling space just for pharmaceutical products, but “these corona vaccines have two additional peculiarities,” according to Bellon.

    “We need to be able to cope with high volumes in the short term, and each vaccine has its own specific characteristics,” he explained, for example when it comes to the temperature at which the vaccines must be kept.

    Up to a quarter of Brussels Airport’s cargo staff will be involved in the vaccine transport sooner or later, according to De Valck.

    Upon visiting the airport in late November, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that “Brussels Airport will be a real hub for the import and export of vaccines and will be one of those places that will allow the millions of vaccines to be exported, and some imported.”

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times