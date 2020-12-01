First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport...

Air Cargo Belgium’s president David Bellon echoed, de Juniac’s statement, calling the the task “the biggest product launch ever.”
“A great deal of preparation is needed to remove all stumbling blocks so that transport would not be slowed down anywhere along the way,” Bellon said.
Brussels Airport does have expertise, De Valck and Bellon pointed out, and it has 30,000 square metres of cooling space just for pharmaceutical products, but “these corona vaccines have two additional peculiarities,” according to Bellon.
“We need to be able to cope with high volumes in the short term, and each vaccine has its own specific characteristics,” he explained, for example when it comes to the temperature at which the vaccines must be kept.
Up to a quarter of Brussels Airport’s cargo staff will be involved in the vaccine transport sooner or later, according to De Valck.
Upon visiting the airport in late November, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that “Brussels Airport will be a real hub for the import and export of vaccines and will be one of those places that will allow the millions of vaccines to be exported, and some imported.”