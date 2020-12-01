Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine

On Monday, the American pharmaceutical company Moderna also announced that it would submit its candidate vaccine – which is also said to have an efficacy of almost 95% – for approval by the EMA and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Pfizer and BioNTech already submitted their applications in the United States on 20 November.
Mid-November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already said that, if all goes well, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccine candidates could obtain conditional market authorisation in Europe in the second half of December, and that the first Europeans could be vaccinated by the end of the year.