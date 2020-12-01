   
Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires...
Facebook News will be launched in UK in...
Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of...
Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again...
Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again
    Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party including MEP in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    View more
    Share article:

    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The US company Pfizer and the German company BioNTech have applied for conditional market authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

    The EMA now has to assess the application. According to Pfizer and BioNTech, it is possible that, with rapid conditional approval, the vaccines could come into circulation this month.


    During clinical trials, the Pfizer and BioNTech candidate vaccine showed 95% efficacy in preventing Covid-19.

    Both companies expect to produce up to 50 million doses this year, and up to 1.3 billion by the end of 2021. The vaccine is produced at Pfizer’s Puurs plant in Belgium, among other plants.

    Related News:

     

    On Monday, the American pharmaceutical company Moderna also announced that it would submit its candidate vaccine – which is also said to have an efficacy of almost 95% – for approval by the EMA and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

    Pfizer and BioNTech already submitted their applications in the United States on 20 November.

    Mid-November, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen already said that, if all goes well, Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccine candidates could obtain conditional market authorisation in Europe in the second half of December, and that the first Europeans could be vaccinated by the end of the year.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times