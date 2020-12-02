Coronavirus: patients in hospital drop below 4,000 again...

All major coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to decrease, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

Between 23 and 28 November, an average of 2,304.7 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 29% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 579,212. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 338.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 57% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 25 November and 1 December, an average of 204.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down 28% from the week before.

In total, 3,707 coronavirus patients are currently admitted to hospital, or 320 less than yesterday. Of all patients, 854 are in intensive care, which is 46 fewer than the day before. A total of 554 patients are on a ventilator – 11 fewer than yesterday.

From 22 to 28 November, an average number of 123.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 25.8% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 16,786.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 5,932,877 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 29,356.4 was taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.7%. That means that just under one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 3.8% compared to last week, along with a 1% increase in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, stands at 0.79. That rate (Rt) is the rate at which the virus spreads. As it remains below 1.0, it means that a person infected with coronavirus infects less than one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times