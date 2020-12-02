   
UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 02 December, 2020
Latest News:
UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer –...
First successful transplant using lungs of ex-Covid patient...
Belgium postpones winter sales until 4 January...
Belgium’s beauty salons want to reopen by 15...
Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine
    First successful transplant using lungs of ex-Covid patient
    Belgium postpones winter sales until 4 January
    Belgium’s beauty salons want to reopen by 15 December
    Brussels extends 10 PM curfew until at least mid-December
    First coronavirus vaccine flights pass through Brussels Airport
    Brussels discusses new curfew rules
    Several dead after driver ploughs through pedestrian zone in Germany
    Netherlands aims to start Covid-19 vaccinations by early January
    Police partly close entrance to Brussels’ Rue Neuve
    Hungarian MEP resigns after attending sex party in Brussels
    EU aims to reduce plastic waste by encouraging tap water use
    Belgian entrepreneur’s ‘show trial’ against Van Ranst backfires
    Facebook News will be launched in UK in January
    Pfizer and BioNTech apply for EU approval of Covid-19 vaccine
    Belgium’s fine particle concentration drops below threshold again
    Overview: these measures apply in major shopping cities
    Belgium in Brief: Let It Snow
    Brussels launches an online shopping platform to boost local businesses
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    View more
    Share article:

    UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine

    Wednesday, 02 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The United Kingdom has approved the Pfizer – BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19, a government spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

    “The government has today accepted the recommendation from the MHRA to approve Pfizer – BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for use,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care.

    The MHRA being the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

    “This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness,” the spokesperson said.

    The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week, they added.

    Related News

     

    The UK’s Secretary of State for Health, Matt Hancock, tweeted that “help is on its way,” confirming that “the NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week” and adding that “the UK is the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine for supply.”


    Around ten million doses are expected by the end of the year, various media report. The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine in total.

    During clinical trials, the Pfizer and BioNTech candidate vaccine showed 95% efficacy in preventing Covid-19.

    Pfizer and BioNTech have also applied for conditional market authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine with the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times