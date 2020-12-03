   
Belgium expected to announce coronavirus vaccination strategy at 11:30 AM
Thursday, 03 December, 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s public health ministers are expected to announce the country’s coronavirus vaccination strategy during a press conference at 11:30 AM.

    Belgium’s interministerial Public Health conference has been meeting since 8:00 AM to evaluate the vaccination strategy, after an agreement on strategy was not yet reached during a meeting on Wednesday.

    The press conference is expected to tackle who gets priority for vaccination, how the strategy will be phased, and the logistical aspects.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has already put forward the start date of 5 January if the EU gives the green light for the vaccine.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

     