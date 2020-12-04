   
Coronavirus: UK receives first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
Friday, 04 December, 2020
    Credit: Pikist

    The United Kingdom has received its first shipment of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, the BBC announced on Thursday night.

    The batch is at “a central hub at an undisclosed location,” the BBC reported. The vaccines will now be distributed around the country.

    Residents and employees of nursing homes will get priority in the coronavirus vaccination campaign, followed by people over 80 years old and health workers.

    By approving the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, the UK became “the first country in the world to have a clinically approved vaccine,” British Secretary Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted on Wednesday after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) recommended the vaccine for approval.

    The UK has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, which happens to be produced in Belgium.

    Over 60,000 people have died in the UK and more than 1.6 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to figures provided by the UK government.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times