90-year-old woman becomes first person to receive Covid-19 vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has become the first person in the world to be vaccinated against Covid-19 outside the context of a clinical trial.

Keenan, who is originally from Northern Ireland, was vaccinated at University Hospital in Coventry.

“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Keenan, who will turn 91 next week.

“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the new year after being on my own for most of the year,” she said.

“My advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it,” she continued, thanking matron May Parsons – who administered the vaccine – and NHS staff.

Keenan was given the vaccine at 6:31 AM GMT (7:31 AM Belgian time). Hers was the first of an initial batch of 800,000 vaccines delivered, good for 400,000 people as two vaccinations are needed.

The UK became the first country in the world last week to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and received its first batch of the vaccine on Friday. It began its vaccination rollout today among people over 80 and health workers.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times