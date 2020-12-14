   
Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers, Marc Van Ranst warns
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 14 December, 2020
Latest News:
Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers,...
Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish...
Dutch warned to stay out of Belgium as...
Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party...
Maggie De Block won’t apologise...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers, Marc Van Ranst warns
    Christmas holidays will not be extended for Flemish schools
    Dutch warned to stay out of Belgium as lockdown looms
    Belgian police shut down 50-people cross-border sex party
    Maggie De Block won’t apologise
    Coronavirus: Belgium starts rapid test pilot project on Wednesday
    Belgium only tested 154 out of 110,000 red-zone travellers in November
    Woman dies in Antwerp stabbing
    Netherlands prepares for far-reaching coronavirus lockdown
    Everyone will suffer minor side effects from Covid-19 vaccination, Van Gucht says
    Belgium in Brief: Can Brits Come Back After Christmas? 
    Belgium’s top 20 cars of 2020
    2020 already Belgium’s deadliest year since WW2
    Curevac launches third clinical trial phase for Covid-19 vaccine
    Mobile Vikings bought by Proximus: ‘prices won’t increase’
    Lockdown ‘nightclub’ closed down in Brussels warehouse
    Porn broadcast onto Leuven wall by hijacked projector
    Do universities have a future after the coronavirus crisis?
    Over half of Brussels doesn’t want a Covid-19 vaccine in January
    Coronavirus: new daily cases continue to increase in Belgium
    View more
    Share article:

    Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers, Marc Van Ranst warns

    Monday, 14 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Stricter Covid-19 measures will just hit the people who are already following the rules, virologist Marc Van Ranst warned as Belgium’s is set to re-evaluate coronavirus measures on Friday.

    Van Ranst hopes that the Consultative Committee will show “wisdom and courage” as the country’s new daily infections rise again and countries like the Netherlands and Germany prepare for new lockdowns.

    Belgium will have to make “a trade-off between maintaining existing measures and stricter measures that need to be taken,” Van Ranst said.

    “However, I would argue in favour of thinking about stricter rules at this point in time,” he continued.

    Related News

     

    The upcoming Christmas holidays could be a good buffer, according to Van Ranst, provided everyone follows the rules well. However, many lockdown parties and even sex parties have been broken up by the police as of late.

    As of Monday, Belgium has counted a total of 608,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times