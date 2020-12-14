Stricter Covid-19 measures would just hit rule followers, Marc Van Ranst warns

Stricter Covid-19 measures will just hit the people who are already following the rules, virologist Marc Van Ranst warned as Belgium’s is set to re-evaluate coronavirus measures on Friday.

Van Ranst hopes that the Consultative Committee will show “wisdom and courage” as the country’s new daily infections rise again and countries like the Netherlands and Germany prepare for new lockdowns.

Belgium will have to make “a trade-off between maintaining existing measures and stricter measures that need to be taken,” Van Ranst said.

“However, I would argue in favour of thinking about stricter rules at this point in time,” he continued.

The upcoming Christmas holidays could be a good buffer, according to Van Ranst, provided everyone follows the rules well. However, many lockdown parties and even sex parties have been broken up by the police as of late.

As of Monday, Belgium has counted a total of 608,137 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

