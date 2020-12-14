Coronavirus: new daily cases continue to increase in Belgium

The average number of new daily coronavirus infections in Belgium has risen for the second day in a row, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 4 and 10 December, an average of 2,231.3 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 3% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 608,137. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 268.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 29% drop compared to the two weeks before.

Between 7 and 13 December, an average of 185.1 patients was admitted to hospital, down only 2% from the week before.

In total, 2,832 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 51 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 617 are in intensive care, which is 10 fewer than yesterday. A total of 396 patients are on a ventilator – 11 fewer than yesterday.

From 4 to 10 December, an average number of 90 deaths occurred per day, marking an 18.7% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 17,951.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,336,972 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 31,893.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.2%. That means that fewer than one in ten people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 0.6% compared to last week, along with an 8% increase in testing.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times

