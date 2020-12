The Spanish island of Tenerife will close its borders for 15 days from Friday night in order to fight the spread of Covid-19, the President of the Canary Islands announced on Wednesday.

Entry and departure from the island of Tenerife will be restricted, said Canary Islands president Ángel Victor Torres, except for displacements that are “adequately justified.”

Related News

In addition, curfew on Tenerife will be brought forward to 10:00 PM, and restaurants cannot serve inside, Torres announced.

Finally, celebrations for Christmas and New Year will be limited to six people from two family units, he said.

Of the Canary Islands, Tenerife is the worst hit, Het Laatste Nieuws reports. Spain has counted more than 1,700,000 confirmed cases according to El País, and more than 48,000 Spaniards have died from the virus.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times