Coronavirus: over 625,000 confirmed cases in Belgium

Belgium has passed the mark of 625,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as infections continue to rise, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Monday.

Between 11 and 17 December, an average of 2,547.3 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 13% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 625,930. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 292.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 5% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Related News

Between 14 and 20 December, an average of 179.3 patients was admitted to hospital, down only 3% from the week before.

In total, 2,543 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 16 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 544 are in intensive care, which is 5 more than yesterday. A total of 313 patients are on a ventilator – 2 fewer than yesterday.

From 11 to 17 December, an average number of 92.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 0.2% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 18,626.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 6,606,666 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 37,558.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.8%. That means that around one in thirteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went down by 0.4% compared to last week, along with an 18% increase in testing.

The reproduction rate, finally, has dropped to 0.97, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just under one other person on average.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times