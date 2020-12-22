Germany closes border with UK until 6 January...

Germany is extending until 6 January the closure of its borders with the United Kingdom and South Africa, which have been affected by the outbreak of a more contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus, the Health Ministry announced Tuesday.

The suspension of “train, bus, boat and plane” connections and the general ban on entry into Germany for nationals of these two countries, in place since Sunday, were initially planned until 31 December.

Related News

In Belgium, the ban on all passenger transport with the United Kingdom will last until Tuesday at midnight.

From Wednesday 23 December, only people whose main residence is in Belgium will still be allowed to enter the country. Extra checks will be carried out on people’s Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) and whether they are adhering to the seven-day quarantine obligation.

For all other travellers, the current ban on passenger transport by air, train or boat will continue to apply until 31 December 2020.

The Brussels Times