   
Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 23 December, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in...
Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano...
European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber...
Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp...
Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders
    Covid-19: Social and mental health declining, says Sciensano
    European Court of Human Rights hit by cyber attack
    Belgium in Brief: Why Kanye Was in Antwerp
    Bruges hospital closed for 10 days: “Our staff are worn out”
    Video surfaces of lockdown party raid which left several injured
    Arms, drugs, cash: Huge haul from police raid in Etterbeek
    Belgium’s vaccination plans criticised for regional bias 
    Netherlands lifts ban on UK travellers
    Crime pays in Belgium, say magistrates in new book
    EU official releases book on EU’s efforts ‘behind the scenes’ to fight climate change
    Eurostar to Belgium resumes as border reopens
    EU member disagree on who gets vaccination priority
    Hugging football players threatened with yellow card in Belgium
    De Lijn continues public transport strike through Thursday
    Kanye West spotted in Antwerp
    Blokker parent Mega World is bankrupt: 650 jobs at risk
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s increase in infections continues to slow down
    Rapid tests are not the solution to restart normal life, expert says
    Two gold bars discovered in Brussels sewers
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s second round of vaccinations will happen in Flanders

    Wednesday, 23 December 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s second vaccination pilot test will be carried out on 30 December in Leuven in an effort to be fully operational by 5 January.

    The test will happen in one or several residential care centres “in the region around the UZ Leuven” – the university hospital – as the vaccines will be stored there, Belgium’s public health ministers decided.

    It is not clear yet how many residential care centres will be involved or how many people will be vaccinated, but the test will “allow to fully optimise the procedures and logistical operation by 5 January.”

    Related News

     

    UZ Leuven suggested the pilot test itself, according to De Morgen, and will happen on condition that the first test on Monday goes well.

    That test on Monday will see 96-year-old Jos Hermans receive Belgium’s first coronavirus vaccine in the Sint-Pieter residential care centre in Puurs in the Antwerp region. A nursing home in Woluwe Saint-Pierre (Brussels) and one in Mons (Wallonia) will also take part in the pilot test on Monday.

    This announcement follows warnings that Belgium would have to ensure it does not show any regional bias after reports that four residential care centres in the Flemish region that were initially set to get the vaccine. While government officials said the plans were unofficial, they remained enough to raise the debate.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times