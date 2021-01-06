   
All major coronavirus indicators in Belgium are dropping
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 06 January, 2021
Latest News:
All major coronavirus indicators in Belgium are dropping...
Antwerp hospital recalls 110 patients possibly infected during...
Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract...
Vaccinating people during the weekend is ‘not self-evident’...
Belgium should close borders now to avoid third...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    All major coronavirus indicators in Belgium are dropping
    Antwerp hospital recalls 110 patients possibly infected during treatment
    Belgium wants nuclear institutions under management contract
    Vaccinating people during the weekend is ‘not self-evident’
    Belgium should close borders now to avoid third wave, expert warns
    Drug investigation launched into Brussels sex party with Hungarian MEP
    Air bridge between Belgium and UK seeks to avoid Brexit delays
    Federal Health Minister announces new Covid-19 vaccination plan
    Belgium could reach relaxation threshold of 75 hospitalisations by February
    Viruswaanzin twitter account deleted after call for death penalty for Belgian virologists
    Belgium in Brief: English Language Covid Contradiction
    Vaccinated people will not get any privileges in Belgium
    10 suspects of Brussels terror attacks referred to Assizes court
    2021 will be a year for ‘positive change,’ says Van Gucht
    No evidence Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine protects without timely second injection
    Belgium’s Corona Commissioner steps back with burnout
    Brussels will deploy inspectors to enforce quarantine
    Belgium starts large-scale coronavirus vaccination campaign
    Van Ranst on airport chaos: This is why travel was discouraged
    Nearly all coronavirus indicators in Belgium continue to drop
    View more
    Share article:

    All major coronavirus indicators in Belgium are dropping

    Wednesday, 06 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All of Belgium’s major coronavirus indicators are dropping, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Tuesday.

    Between 27 December and 2 January, an average of 1,580.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 13% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 652,735. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 206.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 31% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 30 December and 5 January, an average of 132.3 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 16% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,141 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 86 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 430 are in intensive care, which is 33 fewer than yesterday. A total of 225 patients are on a ventilator – 10 fewer than yesterday.

    From 27 December to 2 January, an average number of 67.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 15.6% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,827.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,052,844 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 25,265.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.2%. That means that just over one in fourteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage remained the same compared to last week, along with a 15% decrease in testing.

    The reproduction rate (Rt), finally, has dropped to 0.88, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times