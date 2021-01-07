   
Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 January, 2021
Latest News:
Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud...
Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe...
What to expect from the Consultative Committee on...
Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind...
Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Ex-CFO of Studio 100 found guilty of fraud worth millions
    Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ of power to Joe Biden
    What to expect from the Consultative Committee on Friday
    Belgium’s green energy: 31% more solar and wind power in 2020
    Airbnb asked to work together with Belgium’s tax authorities
    Belgium’s High Fens closed off to tourists this weekend
    Brussels Airport: vaccinate all staff, aircrew and passengers, says mediator
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop
    Twitter locks Trump’s account, threatens ban
    ‘Disbelief,’ ‘Terrifying,’ ‘Astonishing’: Belgium reacts to US riots
    Only 37% of Belgium’s returning travellers have had Covid-19 test
    ‘Can someone put a bullet in him?’: Van Ranst receives new death threat
    Brussels mobility minister suggests kilometre tax on ring road
    EU approves Moderna Vaccine
    Event sector offers to help in Belgium’s vaccination rollout
    Belgian bar owner sentenced to prison for pouring a beer
    Government called on to allow shopping in pairs
    Covid-19: 100,000 companies, healthy in 2020, now fighting to survive
    Bitcoin price rises above $35,000 for the first time
    Fingerprint ID cards now issued by all Belgian municipalities
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s coronavirus figures continue to drop

    Thursday, 07 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    All of Belgium’s major coronavirus indicators are continuing to drop, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Thursday.

    Between 28 December and 3 January, an average of 1,620.4 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 10% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 655,732. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 207.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 31% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 31 December and 6 January, an average of 130.3 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 16% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 2,077 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 64 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 405 are in intensive care, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. A total of 217 patients are on a ventilator – 8 fewer than yesterday.

    From 28 December to 3 January, an average number of 64.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 14.5% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,883.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,112,279 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 25,915.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.1%. That means that around one in fourteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage remained the same compared to last week, along with a 12% decrease in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.88, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times