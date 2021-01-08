England requires negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from next week

From next week, international arrivals to England will be required to present a negative Covid-19 test taken before departure, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last night.

Passengers arriving from all international destinations – including UK nationals – by plane, train or boat will be required to present a negative test result taken up to 72 hours before departure, to help protect against new strains of coronavirus.

People who do not respect the obligation will have to pay an immediate fine of £500 (about €550). Exceptions are provided for, for example, lorry drivers, children under the age of 11, crews, and people travelling from countries without the infrastructure available to deliver the tests.

Related News:

“We already have significant measures in place to prevent imported cases of Covid-19, but with new strains of the virus developing internationally we must take further precautions,” Shapps said.

Additionally, passengers arriving from countries that are not on the UK government’s so-called “travel corridor list” also have to self-isolate for ten days, regardless of their pre-departure Covid-19 test.

For the time being, the announcement applies only to England, but a similar measure is expected to be introduced in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times