   
Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections slowly increase
Saturday, 09 January, 2021
    Saturday, 09 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    The number of average new daily coronavirus infections in Belgium has increased compared to the week before, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 30 December and 5 January, an average of 1,720.9 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 4% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 660,703. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 206.1 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 31% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

    Related News

     

    Between 2 and 8 January, an average of 130.3 patients was admitted to hospital, which is 11% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,994 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 22 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 378 are in intensive care, which is 4 fewer than yesterday. A total of 206 patients are on a ventilator – 8 fewer than yesterday.

    From 30 December to 5 January, an average number of 61.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 13.2% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 19,992.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,210,469 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 30,124.3 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.2%. That means that around one in sixteen people who get tested receive a positive result.

    The percentage decreased by 1% compared to last week, along with a 9% decrease in testing.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, is currently at 0.93, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects fewer than one other person on average.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times