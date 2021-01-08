Rising Covid-19 cases in Brussels ‘very likely’ due to returning travellers
Friday, 08 January 2021
Credit: Belga
The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the Brussels-Capital Region is rising again, “very likely” due to the returning travellers after the Christmas holidays.
“We are seeing a marked increase of 23% in the number of confirmed infections in Brussels,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Friday.
“The rise is particularly noticeable among adolescents and adults, which is very likely due to the return of travellers at the end of the Christmas holidays,” he said, adding that they were tested en masse.
However, the number of patients admitted to hospital in Brussels is also rising slightly, and that figure is not dependent on the testing policy, Van Gucht added.