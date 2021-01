The coronavirus testing village in Antwerp performed a record number of tests on Saturday.

In total 970 people got tested, boiling down to around one test every 28 seconds.

The record number comes as Belgium adapted its rules for travellers returning from red zones to include a mandatory coronavirus test on the first and seventh day after arrival.

To accommodate the influx, the testing village had expanded its capacity by staying open for four hours longer than on a normal Saturday.

The vast majority (86%) of people getting tested had received an activation code from the government to get tested.

The village tests people without symptoms, who live in Antwerp, and who have received a so-called Coronavirus Test Prescription Code (CTPC) or who need a negative coronavirus test to go to another country.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times