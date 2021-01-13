   
‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 January, 2021
Latest News:
Flanders will vaccinate all people who want to...
Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says...
Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy,...
Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says...
Population: One in eight Belgian residents is a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Flanders will vaccinate all people who want to before summer
    Belgium’s new extension is a ‘worst-case scenario’, says Minister
    Expats disproportionally hit by Belgium’s Covid-19 testing policy, data shows
    Closing borders would be ‘sensible measure’, expert says
    Population: One in eight Belgian residents is a foreigner
    Chinese coronavirus vaccine is 50.38% effective, clinical trials suggest
    ‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire
    Catholic collective protests 15-person limit in churches
    Former city councillor gets eight years for visa trafficking
    Ireland to require negative Covid test from Saturday
    Belgium’s coronavirus infections rise by 30%
    Belgium extends coronavirus measures until 1 March
    Netherlands extends lockdown until 9 February
    Nearly 4 in 10 Flemish primary and pre-school pupils receive school allowance
    Belgium to begin using Moderna vaccine next week
    Infected travellers not a problem, unless they don’t quarantine, says Van Gucht
    Brexit’s impact on EU exports not as bad as expected, credit insurer says
    Measures taken to avoid repeats of chaos at Brussels Airport
    Belgium could make face masks mandatory from 10 years old
    Extreme drought could hit twice as many people by 2100
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Incomprehensible’: Belgium’s unannounced extension of covid measures under fire

    Wednesday, 13 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A late night update to Belgium’s Covid fighting measures – extending the current rules by over a month – has come under criticism in the media this morning.

    Speaking to VRT, motivational psychologist Maarten Vansteenkiste of UGent warned that the change could have an impact on people’s willingness to follow the rules.

    “Many people will have been surprised yesterday, some even strongly disappointed or angry. There is a need for clarification on this decision,” Vansteenkiste explained.

    Belgium’s current measures against the spread of the coronavirus will be extended until 1 March, according to the new Ministerial Decree that was published on Tuesday.

    Related News

     

    “A new resurgence of the virus due to a premature relaxation of the measures should be avoided,” the decree in the Belgian Official Journal states.

    While the Consultative Committee is scheduled to meet again to assess the situation on Friday 22 January, no warning of this change was made during the previous meeting of the committee last Friday.

    “It is incomprehensible that there has been no communication about this,” said Vansteenkiste, who is also a member of the GEMS expert group that advises the government on covid matters.

    “We have already delivered several opinions on ways to motivate people,” said Vansteenkiste, adding that it is “essential” people are given appropriate reason why things are happening.  “Give intermediate goals and a timing to reach the final goal each time,” he added.

    The extension now means that the measures will still be in force during spring break, from 15 to 21 February. However, if the situation improves significantly, the measures could still be relaxed sooner, according to the decree.

    The Brussels Times