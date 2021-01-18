   
Vaccinations among hospital staff start in Belgium
Monday, 18 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s hospital care staff will be able to get vaccinated from today as the vaccination campaign rollout continues, and the first people will receive their second doses of the vaccine.

    Among hospital staff, priority will be given to workers in Covid units, intensive care and emergency units, as they are more exposed to the virus. The hospital hubs that store the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine can now start vaccinating their staff.

    The first person to be vaccinated in Flanders will also be given the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech product on Monday. Jos Hermans, 96 years old, was given the vaccine on 28 December at the Sint-Pieters nursing home in Puurs-Sint-Amands.

    Next comes the second round for Josepha Delamotte (102) of the “La Bonne Maison de Bouzanton” nursing home in Mons on Tuesday. The first person to be vaccinated in Brussels – Lucie Danjou (101), the oldest resident of the nursing home of Notre-Dame de Stockel, in the Brussels municipality of Woluwe-Saint-Pierre – will receive her second injection on Wednesday.

    At the same time, the first doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered from 1:00 PM in the Middelheim hospital in Antwerp and St. Nikolaus hospital in Eupen, from 1:30 PM in the Etterbeek-Ixelles hospital in Brussels and from 3:30 PM in the Tivoli University Hospital in La Louvière. The four institutions each received 1,000 doses for this pilot phase.

    According to the latest figures compiled by Sciensano, 96,402 vaccine doses were administered in Belgium between 28 December and 16 January.

    This figure represents 23.85% of the population in nursing homes, and 1.05% of the country’s population over 18 years of age.

    After a pilot phase that started on 28 December, the large-scale vaccination campaign began on 5 January among residents and staff of nursing homes and care homes.

    The Brussels Times