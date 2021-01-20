   
Belgium's coronavirus reproduction rate rises above 1.0
Wednesday, 20 January, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate has risen above 1.0, meaning the pandemic is growing again, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Wednesday.

    Between 10 and 16 January, an average of 1,988.1 new people tested positive per day over the past week, which is a 5% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 681,250. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 248.7 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 20% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 13 and 19 January, an average of 123.4 patients were admitted to hospital, which is 1% fewer than the week before.

    In total, 1,960 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 14 fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 360 are in intensive care, which is 9 fewer than yesterday. A total of 198 patients are on a ventilator – 5 more than yesterday.

    From 10 to 16 January, an average number of 49.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 5.4% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 20,554.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 7,657,679 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,955.4 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 5.2%.

    The percentage decreased by 0.2% compared to last week, along with a 2% increase in testing.

    The reproduction rate, finally, is now at 1.02, which means that a person infected with coronavirus infects just over one person on average and the pandemic is growing again.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times