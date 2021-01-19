   
More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays
Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
    More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays
    More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays

    Tuesday, 19 January 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 8,400 breaches of coronavirus measures were recorded between 22 December and 3 January, federal and local police said according to French-speaking media.

    Of the 8,412 reports written up, a total of 3,257 were for non-compliance with movement restrictions, which includes curfew, 27 for having organised lockdown parties, and 249 for having participated in a lockdown party, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    The fine for violating curfew (and for not wearing a face mask) is €250, while the fine for attending a lockdown party is €750, and organisers risk up to €4,000.

    The Brussels Times