More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays
Tuesday, 19 January 2021
Credit: Belga
More than 8,400 breaches of coronavirus measures were recorded between 22 December and 3 January, federal and local police said according to French-speaking media.
Of the 8,412 reports written up, a total of 3,257 were for non-compliance with movement restrictions, which includes curfew, 27 for having organised lockdown parties, and 249 for having participated in a lockdown party, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.