More than 8,400 reports for breaking coronavirus measures over holidays

More than 8,400 breaches of coronavirus measures were recorded between 22 December and 3 January, federal and local police said according to French-speaking media.

Of the 8,412 reports written up, a total of 3,257 were for non-compliance with movement restrictions, which includes curfew, 27 for having organised lockdown parties, and 249 for having participated in a lockdown party, according to Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

The fine for violating curfew (and for not wearing a face mask) is €250, while the fine for attending a lockdown party is €750, and organisers risk up to €4,000.

